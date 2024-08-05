The Boeing Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $169.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
