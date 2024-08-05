The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) Insider Anne Martin Purchases 12,279 Shares

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of The Brighton Pier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,788.81 ($6,160.03).

Anne Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Anne Martin purchased 10,821 shares of The Brighton Pier Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,869.45 ($6,263.76).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PIER stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 39.25 ($0.50). The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954. The Brighton Pier Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 60.98 ($0.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.01. The company has a market cap of £14.64 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

