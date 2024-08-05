The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $143.46. The company had a trading volume of 583,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

