The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

