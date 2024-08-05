The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $16.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 139,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

