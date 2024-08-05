The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $22.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 62,362,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,114,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,164,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.