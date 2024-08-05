The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

