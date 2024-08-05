THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 20956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

THK Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $573.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

