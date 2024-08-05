Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $58.85 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

