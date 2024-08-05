Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.10%.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

