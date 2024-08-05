Tredegar (TG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

