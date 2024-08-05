Truist Financial Raises Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $22.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.59. 96,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Safehold by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $25,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 166,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Safehold by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.