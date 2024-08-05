Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $319.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.77. 330,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.25. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.