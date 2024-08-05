Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

