Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 739,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,042,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $577,943. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $281,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

