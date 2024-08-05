Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
