Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

