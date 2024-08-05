United Therapeutics Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $7.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $327.68 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $343.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,044 shares of company stock valued at $28,762,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.