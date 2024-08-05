United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $326.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.73.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,044 shares of company stock worth $28,762,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.54. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

