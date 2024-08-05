V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

