Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VTR opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

