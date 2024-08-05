Venus USDC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.30 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.26 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,338,757,169 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,321,034,431.778445. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02425833 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

