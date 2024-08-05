Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $508.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,186. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $340.68 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after buying an additional 3,761,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

