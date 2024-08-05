Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Stock Down 2.4 %

Vertex stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.00, a PEG ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

