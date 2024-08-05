Vestis (VSTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vestis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 982,570 shares of company stock worth $10,862,057.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

