Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Stock Performance
Viasat stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 324,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,799. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
