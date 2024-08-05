Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 324,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,799. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

