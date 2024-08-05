Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 4.7 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.