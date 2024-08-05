Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. Guggenheim cut their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. Visteon has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

