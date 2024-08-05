Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

SNBR stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sleep Number by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

