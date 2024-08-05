Wedbush Weighs in on M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $153.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,444,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $4,281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 137.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes



M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

