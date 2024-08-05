Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,043.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $759.15 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

