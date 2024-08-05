Wells Fargo & Company Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $63.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

