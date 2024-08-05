Wells Fargo & Company Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $315.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.53.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of ETN traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.92. 2,087,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,000. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.