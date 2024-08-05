Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after buying an additional 523,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

