Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

WEN opened at $16.88 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.