William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

NYSE PEN opened at $175.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $85,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

