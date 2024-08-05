WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 10.8 %

WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

