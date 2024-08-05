Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.37 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $141,721.67 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 269,107,023 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 255,496,195.93412107. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02529685 USD and is down -8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $104,669.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

