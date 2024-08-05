W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 889,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

