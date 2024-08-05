WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $1.00 at UBS Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $2.10 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered WW International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.29.

WW International Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

