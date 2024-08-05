Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.30 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 607.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 153,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

