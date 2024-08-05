Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.81.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

