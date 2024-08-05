ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $23.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ZimVie Price Performance
Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $472.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZimVie
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.