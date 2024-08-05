ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $23.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $472.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ZimVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ZimVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in ZimVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

