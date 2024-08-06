1,035 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $257.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average is $255.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

