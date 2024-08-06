10,969 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $575,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $78.03.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

