25,313 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 389,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,560. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.