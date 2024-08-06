49,673 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $981.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

