89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

