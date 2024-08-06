Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

