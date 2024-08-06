Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Financial Survey

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Abits Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Burford Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 11.01 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Burford Capital $473.28 million 5.76 $610.52 million $1.43 8.70

Profitability

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

This table compares Abits Group and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Abits Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Abits Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Abits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.